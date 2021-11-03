Zacks: Analysts Expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. TransAlta reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.

Several analysts have commented on TAC shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 134,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -36.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TransAlta by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants.

