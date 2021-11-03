Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Cohu reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

In other Cohu news, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,588 shares of company stock valued at $293,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,205. Cohu has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

