Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.73. Dover reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 106,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 259,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.00. The company had a trading volume of 339,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.29. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $113.09 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

