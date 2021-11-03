Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $781.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will announce $781.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $795.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $765.60 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $496.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 644,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. Franchise Group has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $43.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Franchise Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 73.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $588,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Franchise Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

