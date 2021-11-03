Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $781.92 Million

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will announce $781.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $795.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $765.60 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $496.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 644,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. Franchise Group has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $43.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Franchise Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 73.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $588,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Franchise Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.