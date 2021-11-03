Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Announce $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $10.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

NYSE KSU opened at $311.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 304.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $175.45 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.94 and a 200-day moving average of $287.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.