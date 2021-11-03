Zacks: Brokerages Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.82 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

