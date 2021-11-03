Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Hold

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

KRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 147.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 223.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 422,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 309,376 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

