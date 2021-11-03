Zacks Investment Research Downgrades STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Hold

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $118.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 283.12 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

