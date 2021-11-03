Zacks Investment Research Lowers Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $322.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.86.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,261,000 after buying an additional 9,200,770 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,050,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 735,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 537,954 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

