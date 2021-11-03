Zacks Investment Research Lowers Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Sell

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after buying an additional 35,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

