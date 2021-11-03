Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) to “Hold”

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

EPRT traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. 617,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,741. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

