Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Buy

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $216.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $198.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $199.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

