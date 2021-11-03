Zcoin (XZC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,074.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.29 or 0.07287106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.04 or 0.00328240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $611.43 or 0.00969383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00088260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.41 or 0.00425552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00267697 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004994 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

