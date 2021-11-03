Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS.

ZBRA traded down $7.16 on Wednesday, hitting $578.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,123. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $305.56 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $546.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

