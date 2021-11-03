ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 566,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ZENYF opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $415.36 million, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

Get ZEN Graphene Solutions alerts:

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.