Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott Sells 9,360 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,589. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.06%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Amundi bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zendesk by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

