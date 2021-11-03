ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $160.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $171,110.56 and approximately $160.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 35.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00050557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00225230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00099142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

