Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $656.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $11.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $174.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

ZG opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

