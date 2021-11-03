Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Head-To-Head Review

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Points International and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $217.39 million 1.21 -$5.36 million ($0.27) -64.96 Zillow Group $3.34 billion 6.62 -$162.12 million N/A N/A

Points International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Points International and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zillow Group 0 5 4 0 2.44

Points International presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.63%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $172.33, suggesting a potential upside of 97.63%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Points International.

Risk & Volatility

Points International has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International -1.45% -8.17% -3.20% Zillow Group 3.70% 3.63% 2.34%

Summary

Zillow Group beats Points International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment comprises a range of applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform. The Points Travel segment involves in connecting the world of online travel bookings with the loyalty industry, and consists of the firm’s Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded by Christopher J. D. Barnard and Robert T. MacLean in January 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

