Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $217.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,011,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,999 shares of company stock worth $6,485,914. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Zillow Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 51,972 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

