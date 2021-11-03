Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $125.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as low as $69.90 and last traded at $69.94, with a volume of 72109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.48.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Zillow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after buying an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 92.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 99,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.08. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

