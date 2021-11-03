Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $211.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,044. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.