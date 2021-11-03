Zoetis (ZTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Zoetis to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Zoetis has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.470-$4.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.47-4.55 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zoetis to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZTS stock opened at $212.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.62 and a 200-day moving average of $192.64. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

