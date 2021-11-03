ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.63.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.09, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 132,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $7,259,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,335,776 shares of company stock worth $1,634,203,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

