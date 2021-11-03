Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) SVP Rodney Jackson Sells 30,706 Shares

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) SVP Rodney Jackson sold 30,706 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,106,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

ZWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

