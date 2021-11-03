Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Update

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

ZYME traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,425. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

