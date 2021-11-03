Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Zynex updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZYXI traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.00 million, a P/E ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. Zynex has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zynex stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

