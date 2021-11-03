Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Zynex updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ZYXI traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.00 million, a P/E ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. Zynex has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $22.89.
In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
