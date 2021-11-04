-$0.02 EPS Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Shares of Corvus Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. 1,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,296. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

