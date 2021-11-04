-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microvast’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Microvast will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microvast.

Get Microvast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Microvast stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. Microvast has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $25.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter worth $256,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth about $3,360,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microvast (MVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.