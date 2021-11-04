$0.12 EPS Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 729,849 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,701 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 156,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,519. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

