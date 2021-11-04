$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Energy Transfer reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of ET traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,107,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511,975. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after buying an additional 12,906,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after acquiring an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627,708 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

