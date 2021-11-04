$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,065,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3,672.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 181,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 110,593 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 94,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,758. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

