-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million.

BASE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.25. Couchbase has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

