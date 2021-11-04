$0.44 EPS Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $767.08.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $776.74 on Monday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $312.39 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $723.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.13.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,686,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

