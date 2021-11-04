$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.45. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.80. 25,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,896,812. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.