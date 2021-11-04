-$0.60 EPS Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.53). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million.

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $99,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,221 shares of company stock worth $3,498,833. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.10. 5,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,210. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

