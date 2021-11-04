$0.62 EPS Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVTC opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.