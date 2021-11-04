-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.79). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $407,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,221. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $23,896,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.97. 169,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of -0.29. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

