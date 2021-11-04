-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.97. 1,307,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.26. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $369,162.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,803. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $198,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

