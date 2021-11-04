-$0.86 EPS Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.32). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nevro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Nevro by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after buying an additional 293,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nevro by 1,523.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,878,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 50.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,833,000 after buying an additional 90,894 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVRO traded down $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 403,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.15. Nevro has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

