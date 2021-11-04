0xcert (ZXC) Price Up 1.6% This Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $800,065.56 and $125,810.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00247813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00097575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

