-$1.10 EPS Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Lumos Pharma reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 254.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumos Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.73. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $36.72.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $49,882.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $234,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 215,544 shares of company stock worth $1,949,463. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth about $89,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 16.9% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.