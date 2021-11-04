$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.41. MarineMax reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MarineMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

