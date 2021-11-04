$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. AGCO reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.24. The company had a trading volume of 517,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 1-year low of $87.36 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

