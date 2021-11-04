10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $18.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.59. 1,418,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,995. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $1,635,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $2,826,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,847 shares of company stock worth $43,063,706. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 10x Genomics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.90% of 10x Genomics worth $847,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

