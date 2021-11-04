11,500 Shares in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Purchased by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKIC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,821,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

AKIC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

