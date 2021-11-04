11,820 Shares in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Bought by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 707.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $15,530,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $87,420.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,307,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,201 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

