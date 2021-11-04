12,087 Shares in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

BHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,900 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

