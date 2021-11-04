$121.70 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce $121.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.40 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $95.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $425.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $428.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $474.87 million, with estimates ranging from $471.20 million to $477.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.86. 100,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 36.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 168,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

