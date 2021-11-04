13,282 Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $39.90 on Thursday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771 over the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CICC Research started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.